AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 1,957 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,403,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,578,000 after buying an additional 1,354,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,161,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,122,000 after acquiring an additional 122,184 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,827,000 after purchasing an additional 58,372 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,663,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,984,000 after purchasing an additional 222,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,395,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.48 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

