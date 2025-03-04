Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Lowered by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 233,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for 4.0% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Down 5.0 %

APH stock opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day moving average of $68.81.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

