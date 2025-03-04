Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) Short Interest Up 68.0% in February

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:HCOW traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953. Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91.

Get Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF alerts:

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.2068 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. This is a boost from Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF ( NASDAQ:HCOW Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned 71.53% of Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (HCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund, that invests in US stocks of large- and mid-cap companies while using a naked call option writing strategy to potentially generate additional income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.