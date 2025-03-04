Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) Short Interest Up 68.0% in February

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:HCOW traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953. Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91.
Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.2068 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. This is a boost from Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Company Profile
The Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (HCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund, that invests in US stocks of large- and mid-cap companies while using a naked call option writing strategy to potentially generate additional income.
