Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 381730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

ARWR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.97). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $82,081.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,125 shares in the company, valued at $966,337.50. This represents a 7.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 32,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $648,688.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 272,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,458.04. This represents a 10.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,432 shares of company stock worth $2,957,986 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 330.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 430,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after buying an additional 330,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 794,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after buying an additional 586,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

