Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Issues Earnings Results

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.38), Zacks reports. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 22.65%.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Ashtead Group stock opened at $239.09 on Tuesday. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $235.29 and a fifty-two week high of $337.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASHTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ashtead Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASHTY

About Ashtead Group

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.