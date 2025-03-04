Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) Insider David Bartholomew Purchases 7,700 Shares

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX – Get Free Report) insider David Bartholomew purchased 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.08 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of A$39,116.00 ($24,295.65).
Atlas Arteria Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.23.
About Atlas Arteria
