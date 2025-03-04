Aura Minerals Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

ORA stock opened at C$22.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.80. Aura Minerals has a 12-month low of C$8.78 and a 12-month high of C$23.06.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

