Aura Minerals Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th.
Aura Minerals Price Performance
ORA stock opened at C$22.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.80. Aura Minerals has a 12-month low of C$8.78 and a 12-month high of C$23.06.
Aura Minerals Company Profile
