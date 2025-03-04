Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys 1,146 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $266.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $193.88 and a 1 year high of $272.32.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

