BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the January 31st total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 91,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 995,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 201,347 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

NYSE:MYI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $11.22. 62,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,944. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.