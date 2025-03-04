Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $130.71 and last traded at $131.54, with a volume of 72577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.54 and a 200 day moving average of $169.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

