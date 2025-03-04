Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on BZLFY shares. Citigroup raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut Bunzl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of Bunzl stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 39,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

