Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on BZLFY shares. Citigroup raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut Bunzl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.
Bunzl Trading Down 8.5 %
Bunzl Company Profile
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
