Burt Wealth Advisors Has $456,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Burt Wealth Advisors cut its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $332.03 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $282.38 and a 1-year high of $350.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $341.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

