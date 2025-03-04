Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 854,400 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the January 31st total of 519,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,544.0 days.

Capcom Price Performance

OTCMKTS CCOEF remained flat at $26.25 on Tuesday. 15 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435. Capcom has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

