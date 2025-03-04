Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 854,400 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the January 31st total of 519,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,544.0 days.
Capcom Price Performance
OTCMKTS CCOEF remained flat at $26.25 on Tuesday. 15 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435. Capcom has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91.
Capcom Company Profile
