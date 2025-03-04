Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NavPoint Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $109.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.39. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

