Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,185 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.5% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $1,046.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $984.45 and its 200 day moving average is $939.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $464.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $697.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

