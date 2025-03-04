Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,125,600 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the January 31st total of 1,438,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,876.0 days.
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CMPNF stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.21.
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
