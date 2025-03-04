Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,397,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $894,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $107.31 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.33.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.