Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.08 Billion Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,152,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,080,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.94 billion, a PE ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

