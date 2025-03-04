Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Invests $64.62 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 160,012 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $64,619,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB grew its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,457,000 after buying an additional 29,669 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 9.0% during the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 28,527 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Tesla by 12.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 817,309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $213,833,000 after buying an additional 93,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.77.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,716. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,996 shares of company stock worth $153,721,387. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $284.65 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.53, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

