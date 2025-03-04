ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Update

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the January 31st total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ClearOne Trading Down 7.9 %

CLRO opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. ClearOne has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Featured Articles

