Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 42,810 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,431 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 target price on Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Comcast Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $136.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

