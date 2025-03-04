Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up 3.1% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $62,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,545,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 482,040.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,117,000 after acquiring an additional 419,375 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% in the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 169,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,204,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 163,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,211,000 after purchasing an additional 42,776 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $3,471.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,341.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,219.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,728.97 and a 1 year high of $3,519.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $33.69 by ($1.17). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $32.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,501.00 to $3,753.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,442.61.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

