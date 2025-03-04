CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05, Zacks reports. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 3.38%.

CPI Card Group Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:PMTS opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.43. CPI Card Group has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $35.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PMTS. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CPI Card Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of CPI Card Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

