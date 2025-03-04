Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Craneware Stock Performance

Shares of CRWRF stock remained flat at $25.00 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66. Craneware has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

About Craneware

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

