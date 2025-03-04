Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Craneware Stock Performance
Shares of CRWRF stock remained flat at $25.00 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66. Craneware has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $30.00.
About Craneware
