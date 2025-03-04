CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 17.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 516,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after purchasing an additional 75,805 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,797 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,843,402 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $178,793,000 after buying an additional 421,416 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 514,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after buying an additional 46,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $64.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average is $56.53. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. This trade represents a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

