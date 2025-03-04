DDFG Inc Boosts Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

DDFG Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. DDFG Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,477.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 242,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after buying an additional 239,515 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 102,908.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 162,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 162,596 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 211,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 106,145 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,955,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,613,000.

IMCG stock opened at $75.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average is $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.17 and a 1-year high of $81.68.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

