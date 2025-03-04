Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $131.20 and last traded at $132.83, with a volume of 1173946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.24.

Specifically, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.85.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

