Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $42.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Denali Therapeutics traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 376874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DNLI. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Baird R W raised shares of Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $64,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,778.16. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 29,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $591,758.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,778.62. This trade represents a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,940 shares of company stock worth $973,442. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3,234.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,831,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,128,000 after buying an additional 7,596,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 63.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,749,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,223,000 after buying an additional 1,451,770 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $21,717,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,727,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,491,000 after acquiring an additional 903,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,021,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,993,000 after acquiring an additional 843,996 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

