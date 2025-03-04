Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stock Position Lifted by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,044 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 5.6% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $40,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 58,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $32.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

