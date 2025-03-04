Disciplined Investments LLC Has $3.24 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day moving average is $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

