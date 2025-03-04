Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 99 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Disciplined Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 3.6% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $395.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $321.29 and a 52 week high of $429.11. The company has a market cap of $384.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.95.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.