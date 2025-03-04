DJE Kapital AG Buys New Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 79 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 25.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE AZO opened at $3,471.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,341.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,219.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,728.97 and a 52 week high of $3,519.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $33.69 by ($1.17). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $32.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,560.00 to $3,678.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,501.00 to $3,753.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,442.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZO

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.