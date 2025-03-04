Dravo Bay LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Dravo Bay LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Dravo Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 88,200.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 565.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 8.0 %

BATS:DISV opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.64.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

