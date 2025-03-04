Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,705 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.59. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $147,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,405.12. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $234,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,935.22. This trade represents a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $3,428,645 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.78.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

