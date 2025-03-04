Endeavour Group Limited (EDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Endeavour Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.
Endeavour Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.21.
Endeavour Group Company Profile
