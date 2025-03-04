Endeavour Group Limited (EDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Endeavour Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

Endeavour Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.21.

Endeavour Group Company Profile

Endeavour Group Limited engages in the retail drinks and hospitality businesses in Australia. It operates through Retail, Hotels, and Other segments. The company manufactures and sells drinks; and provides hotels-related goods and services, including food and drinks, accommodation, entertainment, and?gaming.

