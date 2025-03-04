Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 65.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ET opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 101.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ET. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ET

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.