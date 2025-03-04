Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 516 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $231.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.99 and a 200-day moving average of $242.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $209.81 and a 52 week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

