Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,829 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 356,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $60,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,147,000. Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $176.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.12 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

