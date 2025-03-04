Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,359 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 41,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 31,179 shares during the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $101,597,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.7 %

CL opened at $92.74 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

