Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 287 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667,955 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,233,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,146,000 after purchasing an additional 87,062 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $36,047,351.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,273 shares in the company, valued at $12,681,933.04. This trade represents a 73.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 10,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $823,158.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,748,867.94. The trade was a 9.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,439,783 shares of company stock worth $107,497,043 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Argus lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $83.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $190.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $125.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.23.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

