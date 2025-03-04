Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 6587985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after buying an additional 6,497,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $830,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,993 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

