Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Short Interest Down 37.0% in February

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the January 31st total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fury Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of FURY stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,679. Fury Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fury Gold Mines stock. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 924,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,485 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc. owned about 0.61% of Fury Gold Mines worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

