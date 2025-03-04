Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.22 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON GGP opened at GBX 8.87 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.07. Greatland Gold has a twelve month low of GBX 3.63 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 9.70 ($0.12). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.82. The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 19 ($0.24) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Greatland Gold plc is a mining development and exploration company with a focus on precious and base metals.

