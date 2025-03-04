Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Stryker by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 207.2% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 6.1% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.15.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $394.53 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $381.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $150.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.30%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

