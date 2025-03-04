Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $526,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF opened at $196.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67. The stock has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.65.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.27.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

