HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Short Interest Down 22.1% in February

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,100 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the January 31st total of 858,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSTM. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthStream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

HealthStream Stock Performance

HSTM stock opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. HealthStream has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,151,000 after buying an additional 92,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 19,510 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 414,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in HealthStream by 17,363.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 379,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after buying an additional 377,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

