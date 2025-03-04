Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HGV. JMP Securities cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 432.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

