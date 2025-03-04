Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,104 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.