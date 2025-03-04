Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Sells 2,311 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,404 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Inv LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $120.28 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.40 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

