Insider Buying: Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY) Insider Acquires 60,040 Shares of Stock

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report) insider Llc Cenatex Holdings bought 60,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,458.63.

Llc Cenatex Holdings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Llc Cenatex Holdings purchased 16,000 shares of Bri-Chem stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$5,191.47.

On Thursday, February 13th, Llc Cenatex Holdings acquired 5,000 shares of Bri-Chem stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,775.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Llc Cenatex Holdings bought 3,500 shares of Bri-Chem stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$1,251.25.

On Friday, February 7th, Llc Cenatex Holdings purchased 8,000 shares of Bri-Chem stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$2,860.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Llc Cenatex Holdings bought 6,500 shares of Bri-Chem stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,340.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Llc Cenatex Holdings acquired 7,000 shares of Bri-Chem stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,520.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Llc Cenatex Holdings purchased 17,000 shares of Bri-Chem stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$5,875.20.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Llc Cenatex Holdings bought 181,000 shares of Bri-Chem stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$67,295.80.

On Friday, January 10th, Llc Cenatex Holdings purchased 7,500 shares of Bri-Chem stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,700.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Llc Cenatex Holdings purchased 500 shares of Bri-Chem stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$120.00.

Bri-Chem Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BRY remained flat at C$0.34 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,646. The company has a market cap of C$8.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.48. Bri-Chem Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.42.

Bri-Chem Company Profile

Bri-Chem Corp supplies drilling fluids for the oil and gas industries. The company provides drilling fluid products, cementing, acidizing and stimulation additives from multiple strategically located warehouses throughout Canada and the United States. Its segments are Fluids Distribution Canada, Fluids Distribution USA, Fluids Blending and Packaging Canada, Fluids Blending and Packaging USA, and Other.

See Also

